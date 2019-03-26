× Attention, parents! Cedar Point Pre-K Pass gives free visits to kids ages 3-5

SANDUSKY, Ohio — How’s this for an awesome offer for some little ones during the 2019 Cedar Point season?

According to the Sandusky amusement park’s website, the 2019 Pre-K Pass is now available.

Cedar Point says the pass “grants complimentary admission to children ages 3 to 5 years old for the entire 2019 season.”

They tell parents to act now; it’s only available for a limited time.

Here’s what you have to do:

***Register online before going to the park;

***Bring your child to the park to activate their pass by June 30, 2019. Your child must be present and proof of age (original or copy of birth certificate or travel passport) will be required.

Platinum passes are available for parents.

