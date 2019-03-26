Another sunny day with temperatures in 50s in some places

High pressure will result in another sunny day Wednesday.

Winds shift out of the south bringing our temperatures back into the 50s inland, but a light lake breeze may stifle lakeshore temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

High pressure is keeping us crystal clear. It was a great day to see how much ice remains on our Great Lakes.

It will be another great night to spot the wintertime constellation, Orion, in the SW sky after twilight fades tonight.  If you’re sky-gazing, you’ll need the winter jacket. Temperatures will sink to 19-24°F by morning.

If Orion is your favorite constellation, catch it soon. It will set earlier, eventually into the brighter twilight by early May and won’t be seen again (since it will be too close to the sun) until it emerges in the pre-dawn sky just before sunrise in September.

 

