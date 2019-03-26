Animal ‘odd couple’ find forever home together

Posted 9:07 am, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:09AM, March 26, 2019

BOSTON -- They're an animal odd couple, and now they have a forever home together!

Kitty is a 6-year-old tabby cat, and Leila is a 2-year-old chihuahua.

They were dropped off at a Boston's MSPCA a couple of weeks ago in the same carrier. Staff were able to see how devoted the pair were to each other.

“What’s unique about these two is the extent to which they’re bonded,” the MSPCA’s Rob Halpin told WBZ. "Bonded because they’re from the same family, a family that was forced to give them up. Their family lost their home, and they were unable to find another home that would accommodate the pets."

Typically, the shelter houses dogs and cats separately. But the MSPCA made special arrangements to allow the two to sleep near each other. After their story appeared on the news, they quickly found a home.

They were adopted over the weekend.

 

