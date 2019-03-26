Alanis Morissette announces pregnancy at 44 with stunning photo

Posted 7:15 am, March 26, 2019, by

“So much NEWness” was the caption on a black and white photo Alanis Morissette posted on her Instagram page.

The photo shows Morissette singing with headphones on and a baby bump.

The 44-year-old singer also has two other children with husband Mario Treadway.

View this post on Instagram

it is a very very very small world. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🇿🇼🇻🇳🇼🇫🇪🇭🇾🇪🇿🇲🇻🇪🇻🇦🇻🇺🇺🇿🇺🇾🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇸🇦🇪🇺🇦🇺🇬🇻🇮🇹🇻🇹🇹🇹🇳🇹🇷🇹🇲🇦🇪🇹🇨🇹🇲🇹🇷🇹🇳🇹🇹🇹🇭🇹🇱🇹🇬🇹🇰🇹🇴🇹🇿🇹🇯🇹🇼🇸🇾🇨🇭🇻🇨🇸🇩🇸🇷🇸🇿🇸🇪🇧🇱🇸🇭🇰🇳🇱🇨🇱🇰🇪🇸🇸🇸🇰🇷🇿🇦🇸🇰🇸🇮🇬🇸🇸🇧🇱🇰🇸🇴🇸🇽🇸🇬🇸🇱🇸🇨🇷🇸🇼🇸🇸🇲🇸🇹🇸🇦🇸🇳🇷🇼🇷🇺🇷🇴🇷🇪🇶🇦🇵🇭🇵🇳🇵🇱🇵🇹🇵🇷🇵🇪🇵🇾🇵🇬🇵🇦🇵🇸🇲🇵🇳🇴🇴🇲🇵🇰🇵🇼🇰🇵🇳🇫🇳🇺🇳🇬🇳🇪🇳🇮🇳🇿🇳🇨🇳🇱🇳🇵🇳🇷🇳🇦🇲🇲🇲🇿🇲🇦🇲🇩🇲🇨🇲🇳🇲🇪🇲🇸🇫🇲🇲🇽🇾🇹🇲🇺🇲🇷🇲🇻🇲🇱🇲🇹🇲🇭🇲🇶🇲🇾🇲🇼🇲🇬🇲🇰🇲🇴🇱🇷🇱🇾🇱🇮🇱🇹🇱🇺🇱🇸🇱🇧🇱🇻🇱🇦🇰🇬🇰🇿🇰🇪🇰🇮🇽🇰🇱🇸🇯🇴🇯🇪🎌🇯🇵🇯🇲🇮🇶🇮🇪🇮🇲🇮🇱🇮🇹🇮🇷🇮🇩🇮🇳🇮🇸🇭🇺🇬🇼🇬🇾🇭🇹🇭🇳🇭🇰🇬🇳🇬🇬🇬🇹🇬🇺🇬🇵🇬🇭🇬🇮🇬🇷🇬🇱🇬🇩🇩🇪🇬🇪🇬🇲🇬🇦🇹🇫🇫🇯🇫🇮🇫🇷🇫🇷🇵🇫🇬🇫🇫🇴🇫🇰🇪🇺🇪🇹🇪🇪🇪🇪🇪🇨🇪🇬🇸🇻🇬🇶🇬🇶🇪🇷🇩🇴🇩🇲🇩🇯🇩🇰🇨🇿🇨🇮🇭🇷🇨🇺🇨🇼🇨🇾🇨🇷🇨🇰🇨🇩🇨🇬🇰🇲🇨🇱🇨🇳🇨🇽🇨🇨🇨🇴🇹🇩🇨🇫🇰🇾🇧🇶🇨🇻🇧🇮🇰🇭🇨🇲🇨🇦🇮🇨🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇧🇷🇧🇳🇧🇳🇻🇬🇮🇴🇧🇹🇧🇴🇧🇦🇧🇼🇧🇲🇧🇯🇧🇿🇧🇪🇧🇾🇦🇿🇧🇸🇧🇭🇧🇩🇧🇧🇦🇹🇦🇺🇦🇼🇦🇲🇦🇷🇦🇩🇦🇴🇦🇮🇦🇶🇦🇬🇦🇸🇩🇿🇦🇱🇦🇽🇦🇫❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Alanis Morissette (@alanis) on

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.