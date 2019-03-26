7 firefighters’ wives pregnant at the same time

SALISBURY, N.C. — A fire department in North Carolina is about to hear the pitter-patter of little feet, big time.

The wives of seven firefighters at Salisbury Fire Department are expecting, according to Brianna Mitschele with Flashpoint Photography.

She writes that the department will soon have seven little recruits. One of the expectant moms is due next week; the others are expected to give birth in April, May, June, August and September, according to the blog post.

“When I found out that a few of my friends were expecting we then found out that even more were also expecting, each Facebook post popping up one after another, so I had to snatch up this opportunity to capture such a special time in this departments history! I asked all of the lovely ladies if this is something they would be interested in and they were all for it, so we planned a date and made some magic happen!” Brianna said.

So, she created a onesie for each mommy with their baby’s name and daddy’s station number.

Then, she got them all together for a very special photo shoot. You can see the photos, above; CLICK HERE for more.

Salisbury’s fire chief commented on the blog post and said, “Very exciting time at the SFD. We appreciate Bri and her BMFlashpoint doing this for our wonderful family. Congrats to all!”

**The photos you see above are courtesy of Brianna Mitschele – Flashpoint Photography**