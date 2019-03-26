2019 Northeast Ohio spring events guide: Festivals, live music and more

Posted 11:59 am, March 26, 2019

CLEVELAND– With warmer weather in the forecast, it’s time to get out and explore Northeast Ohio.

Here are a few of the events happening around the area this spring:

Tour of Wildflowers
Any Cleveland Metroparks nature center
March 1 to June 1

Springtime on the Farm
Lake Metroparks Farmpark
8800 Euclid Chardon Rd., Kirtland
March 15 to May 5

Amazing Butterflies
Cleveland Botanical Garden
11030 East Blvd, Cleveland
March 23 to April 28

Amazing Butterflies (Photo via Cleveland Botanical Gardens)

Cleveland International Film Festival
Tower City Cinemas
230 West Huron Rd., Cleveland
March 27 to April 7

I-X Indoor Amusement Park
One I-X Center Driver, Cleveland
March 29 to April 22

(FOX 8 file photo)

Cherry Blossom Picnics
Cleveland Museum of Art Fine Arts Garden
11150 East Blvd., Cleveland
April 14 and April 28

Party for the Planet
Akron Zoo
505 Euclid Ave., Akron
April 19

Party for the Planet
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland
April 20

Dyngus Day
Gordon Square
Detroit Avenue and West 58th Street, Cleveland
April 22

(FOX 8 file photo)

Geauga County Maple Festival
Chardon Square
100 Short Ct. St., Chardon
April 25 to April 28

(FOX 8 file photo)

Bald Eagle Fest
Carol H. Sweet Nature Center
5185 Corduroy Rd., Mentor
May 5

Animal Enrichment Day
Akron Zoo
505 Euclid Ave., Akron
May 11

Cherry Blossom Festival
Lake Anna Park, Barberton
May 17 to May 19

Cleveland Asian Festival
East 27th Street and Payne Avenue, Cleveland
May 18 to May 19

(FOX 8 file photo)

Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off
Erie Street, Willoughby
May 18 to May 19

Vintage Canton
Central Plaza
Canton May 23

Summit StageFest
Highland Square, Akron
June 1

Rib N Rock Cook Off
Tri-C West
11000 Pleasant Valley Rd., Parma
June 6 to June 9

Canton Blues Fest
301 Market Ave. North, Canton
June 7 and June 8

The Hooley
Kamm’s Corners
Lorain Avenue and Rocky River Drive, Cleveland
June 15

