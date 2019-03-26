2019 Northeast Ohio spring events guide: Festivals, live music and more

CLEVELAND– With warmer weather in the forecast, it’s time to get out and explore Northeast Ohio.

Here are a few of the events happening around the area this spring:

Tour of Wildflowers

Any Cleveland Metroparks nature center

March 1 to June 1

Springtime on the Farm

Lake Metroparks Farmpark

8800 Euclid Chardon Rd., Kirtland

March 15 to May 5

Amazing Butterflies

Cleveland Botanical Garden

11030 East Blvd, Cleveland

March 23 to April 28

Cleveland International Film Festival

Tower City Cinemas

230 West Huron Rd., Cleveland

March 27 to April 7

I-X Indoor Amusement Park

One I-X Center Driver, Cleveland

March 29 to April 22

Cherry Blossom Picnics

Cleveland Museum of Art Fine Arts Garden

11150 East Blvd., Cleveland

April 14 and April 28

Party for the Planet

Akron Zoo

505 Euclid Ave., Akron

April 19

Party for the Planet

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland

April 20

Dyngus Day

Gordon Square

Detroit Avenue and West 58th Street, Cleveland

April 22

Geauga County Maple Festival

Chardon Square

100 Short Ct. St., Chardon

April 25 to April 28

Bald Eagle Fest

Carol H. Sweet Nature Center

5185 Corduroy Rd., Mentor

May 5

Animal Enrichment Day

Akron Zoo

505 Euclid Ave., Akron

May 11

Cherry Blossom Festival

Lake Anna Park, Barberton

May 17 to May 19

Cleveland Asian Festival

East 27th Street and Payne Avenue, Cleveland

May 18 to May 19

Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

Erie Street, Willoughby

May 18 to May 19

Vintage Canton

Central Plaza

Canton May 23

Summit StageFest

Highland Square, Akron

June 1

Rib N Rock Cook Off

Tri-C West

11000 Pleasant Valley Rd., Parma

June 6 to June 9

Canton Blues Fest

301 Market Ave. North, Canton

June 7 and June 8

The Hooley

Kamm’s Corners

Lorain Avenue and Rocky River Drive, Cleveland

June 15