University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center reveals plans for $200 million expansion project

BEACHWOOD- Major changes are coming to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood.

The hospital announced Monday their plans for a $200 million expansion project that would begin this fall.

The Phase 2 expansion project will add a second five-floor hospital tower and a two-floor 64,000 sq. ft. high-bay sports medicine complex.

Other additions to be completed under the expansion project include:

• New Labor and Delivery accommodations:

– Five labor and delivery rooms

– Four well-baby beds

– Three triage beds

– Antepartum/postpartum

– Five Level 2 nursery bays

– Two C-section rooms

• Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Level 2

• Expanded emergency room

– 30 beds from current 22 beds

– Current ER is beyond capacity with 46,000+ visits

• Expanded women’s health center and

a comprehensive breast health center:

– Eight new exam rooms (for a total of 14 with six at

UH Minoff Health Center at Chagrin Highlands)

– Two new mammography units (for a total of six

when added to current one at UH Ahuja Medical

Center and three at UH Minoff Health Center);

all units will have tomosynthesis imaging

– Two new ultrasounds (added to current ultrasound

at UH Ahuja Medical Center)

– Same-day mammography results

– Next-day biopsy results

• Expanded radiology capacity to meet demands of

emergency room, UH Harrington Heart & Vascular

Institute and sports medicine (orthopedics)

– Will add a CT for total of three

– Will add an MRI for total of two

• Largest sports medicine complex in Northeast Ohio

– Performance center

– Outpatient rehab space

– 18 exam rooms

– Two diagnostic radiology units

– Convenient access to MRI

– Adjacent to operating rooms

• New ambulatory surgery center

– Currently, outpatient surgeries are performed in

UH Ahuja Medical Center’s 10 operating suites.

The new ambulatory center will free operating

rooms for more complex inpatient cases.

– New ambulatory center will add:

– Eight new operating rooms

– 32 new pre- and post-op beds to current 65 bays

• Expanded ambulatory services

– Will add 10 UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute

exam rooms to the current clinic, which is near capacity

• Observation and short stay units

– Former ER will be converted to 20-bed observation

unit, resulting in 10 more beds than the current unit

– No current short-stay unit exists for stays less than

24 hours. Phase 2 will have such a unit.

The project is expected to be complete in 2022 and create 1,000 new jobs.