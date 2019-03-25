University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center reveals plans for $200 million expansion project

Posted 11:53 am, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:21PM, March 25, 2019

BEACHWOOD-  Major changes are coming to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood.

The hospital announced Monday their plans for a $200 million expansion project that would begin this fall.

The Phase 2 expansion project will add a second five-floor hospital tower and a two-floor 64,000 sq. ft. high-bay sports medicine complex.

Other additions to  be completed under the expansion project include:

• New Labor and Delivery accommodations:
– Five labor and delivery rooms
– Four well-baby beds
– Three triage beds
– Antepartum/postpartum
– Five Level 2 nursery bays
– Two C-section rooms
• Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Level 2

• Expanded emergency room
– 30 beds from current 22 beds
– Current ER is beyond capacity with 46,000+ visits

• Expanded women’s health center and
a comprehensive breast health center:

– Eight new exam rooms (for a total of 14 with six at
UH Minoff Health Center at Chagrin Highlands)
– Two new mammography units (for a total of six
when added to current one at UH Ahuja Medical
Center and three at UH Minoff Health Center);
all units will have tomosynthesis imaging
– Two new ultrasounds (added to current ultrasound
at UH Ahuja Medical Center)
– Same-day mammography results
– Next-day biopsy results

• Expanded radiology capacity to meet demands of
emergency room, UH Harrington Heart & Vascular
Institute and sports medicine (orthopedics)
– Will add a CT for total of three
– Will add an MRI for total of two

• Largest sports medicine complex in Northeast Ohio
– Performance center
– Outpatient rehab space
– 18 exam rooms
– Two diagnostic radiology units
– Convenient access to MRI
– Adjacent to operating rooms

• New ambulatory surgery center
– Currently, outpatient surgeries are performed in
UH Ahuja Medical Center’s 10 operating suites.
The new ambulatory center will free operating
rooms for more complex inpatient cases.
– New ambulatory center will add:
– Eight new operating rooms
– 32 new pre- and post-op beds to current 65 bays

• Expanded ambulatory services
– Will add 10 UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute
exam rooms to the current clinic, which is near capacity

• Observation and short stay units
– Former ER will be converted to 20-bed observation
unit, resulting in 10 more beds than the current unit
– No current short-stay unit exists for stays less than
24 hours. Phase 2 will have such a unit.

The project is expected to be complete in 2022 and create 1,000 new jobs.

 

