Teen sentenced to prison for pistol-whipping someone who yelled at him to slow down

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A judge sentenced a man to 2 years in prison for assaulting a man on the side of the road.

Robert Reed, 19, pleaded guilty to assault in February.

Reed had been arrested in August 2018 following an apparent road rage incident.

Police said Reed drove through a stop sign and someone on the street yelled for him to slow down.

According to police, Reed reversed the vehicle, got out of the car and pistol-whipped the man who yelled at him.

The victim was seriously hurt.