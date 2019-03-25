Spotty rain this morning, sunshine takes over this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A wintry mix is possible early Monday morning as the showers taper.

Colder air returns to our area to start the week. Those in our northern communities will not even make it out of the 30s, whereas our southern communities will with temperatures in the mid 40s.

A nice quiet week ahead with high pressure moving in and a warm-up on the way starting Thursday.

Another sign of spring, Indians Home Opener a week from Monday. Right now, it’s looking on the cool side, dry and some clouds.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

