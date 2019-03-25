Settlement allows students to store firearms in cars on Ohio State campus

Posted 10:07 am, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28AM, March 25, 2019

( Ohio State University FB page)

COLUMBUS, Ohio- A student gun-rights group has announced a settlement with Ohio State University over the ability of concealed-carry permit holders to store guns in vehicles.The Students for Concealed Carry Foundation group says the settlement resolves a lawsuit first brought in 2014.

Under the agreement, the university updated its student code of conduct last month to allow storage of firearms in locked motor vehicles on campus by concealed handgun licensees.

University spokesman Ben Johnson says Ohio State was willing to change the code since the university was already following state law by allowing such storage.

Michael Newbern is the student group’s Ohio director. He applauded Ohio State’s move so that vetted, trained, licensed students” will be able to store legal weapons in cars parked on campus.

