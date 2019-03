CLEVELAND, Ohio – A judge is sentencing two men who were convicted on multiple charges connected to a string of break-ins in the Detroit Shoreway area.

Between August and October of 2018, police say Brian Johnson, 40, and Austin Grider, 20, broke into 21 properties.

Property damage and the stolen items valued over $41,000.

Grider participated in 6 of the break-ins, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.