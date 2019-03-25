Reese’s new peanut butter cups have even more peanut butter

Just when you thought you couldn’t love Reese’s peanut butter cups any more… there’s this.

Reese’s told TODAY it is coming out with two new limited-edition treats: one for peanut butter lovers and one for chocolate lovers.

According to what Hershey’s told TODAY, the Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers cup will have even more peanut butter inside and it will also have a peanut butter candy shell on the top. Meanwhile, the “Chocolate Lovers is more chocolate than we’ve ever packed into a Reese’s Cup,” the company reportedly said.

The candy is said to be coming to a store near you in mid-April. You can buy them in regular size or king size.