× Red Cross asks for volunteers to help install free smoke alarms across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND-The American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio is calling for volunteers to help install free smoke alarms to help save lives.

Local events are part of a national effort to install 100,000 alarms during a two-week push for “Sound the Alarm.”

The Red Cross says from April 27 to May 12, it is rallying 30,000 volunteers and partners to install the free smoke alarms and to also help families create home fire escape plans in 100 high-risk communities nationwide.

Services are free for all those in need and are being provided in Northeast Ohio, where 500 volunteers are needed.

If you would like to help, you can register at SoundTheAlarm.org/NEO or you can call 216-431-3328.

The Red Cross says house fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster and kill seven people each day, often in homes without working smoke alarms; in Northeast Ohio, the Red Cross says it responds to three home fires every 24 hours.

Since 2014, the Red Cross and local partners in Northeast Ohio have:

Installed more than 42,800 free smoke alarms

Made more than 11,200 households safer

Reached more than 15,300 children through youth preparedness programs

The Red Cross says the work is made possible thanks to generous financial donations from regional partners, including: the Cleveland Foundation, the United Way of Greater Cleveland, KeyBank, The Sam J. Frankino Foundation and the Wenk Family Charitable Foundation.

***More information, HERE***