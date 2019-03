CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Rascal Flatts wants to be part of your summer playlist.

Their ‘Summer Playlist’ tour is stopping at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on Friday, September 20.

They’re bringing along some friends for the show.

Jimmie Allen and Jordan Davis will also be performing as special guests.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.