Police in Indianapolis search waterway for missing 8-month-old

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – The investigation into the disappearance of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson in Indianapolis has turned grim.

Homicide detectives have taken over the case.

Police dive crews were seen searching ponds and waterways over the weekend and Monday.

Police say some articles belonging to Amiah were found near the water.

Police say Amiah was last seen with Robert Lyons, 20, on March 9 around 1:15 p.m.

Lyons is the boyfriend of Amiah’s mother, Amber Robertson.

Although the child was last seen March 9, the child was not reported missing until March 16.

Anyone with information can call IMPD Missing Person’s detectives at 317-327-6160 or 317-327-3811 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

