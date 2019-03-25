× Ohio teen owner of puppy who was abandoned then hit by train charged

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office released new information Monday on the sweet puppy who was abandoned and then severely injured after being struck by a train.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said dog wardens received anonymous tips that the animal, which lost both hind legs and an eye in the accident, had an owner — a 17-year-old from Hamilton. The teen is accused of abandoning the dog — who was named Trooper — and Trooper’s sibling in a park.

The sheriff’s office said the juvenile admitted abandoning the two three-month-old puppies in the park at around 10:30 p.m. on March 13, the same day the animal was struck by the train.

“If the juvenile would have just taken the dogs to the shelter, Trooper may not be injured today. I am sure Trooper will find a great forever home but his limited quality of life could have been prevented if this individual made a better decision,” said Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

Trooper’s sibling was found in the City of Fairfield; Trooper is being fostered and continues to recover.

The teen was charged with cruelty and abandoning animals, both misdemeanor charges.

