Ohio teen owner of puppy who was abandoned then hit by train charged

Posted 6:53 pm, March 25, 2019, by

courtesy: Butler County Sheriff's Office Facebook post

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office released new information Monday on the sweet puppy who was abandoned and then severely injured after being struck by a train.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said dog wardens received anonymous tips that the animal, which lost both hind legs and an eye in the accident, had an owner — a 17-year-old from Hamilton. The teen is accused of abandoning the dog — who was named Trooper — and Trooper’s sibling in a park.

The sheriff’s office said the juvenile admitted abandoning the two three-month-old puppies in the park at around 10:30 p.m. on March 13, the same day the animal was struck by the train.

“If the juvenile would have just taken the dogs to the shelter, Trooper may not be injured today. I am sure Trooper will find a great forever home but his limited quality of life could have been prevented if this individual made a better decision,” said Sheriff Richard K. Jones. 

Trooper’s sibling was found in the City of Fairfield; Trooper is being fostered and continues to recover.

The teen was charged with cruelty and abandoning animals, both misdemeanor charges. 

**Read more, here**

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.