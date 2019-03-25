Ohio native Scott Walker of the Walker Brothers dies at 76

HAMILTON, Ohio – Experimental musician and songwriter Scott Walker has died at the age of 76.

His death was announced by his label, 4AD.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Scott Walker. Scott was 76 years old and is survived by his daughter, Lee, his granddaughter, Emmi-Lee, and his partner Beverly: https://t.co/awaFXWOkja pic.twitter.com/nd6MYVmWaO — 4AD (@4AD_Official) March 25, 2019

“For half a century, the genius of the man born Noel Scott Engel has enriched the lives of thousands,” a statement read.

The cause of death has not been announced.

Walker was born in Hamilton, Ohio as Noel Scott Engel.

He was one-third of The Walker Brothers, who had hits in the 1960s.

Scott later became a solo artist, producer and composer.