Ohio native Scott Walker of the Walker Brothers dies at 76

Posted 5:41 am, March 25, 2019

HAMILTON, Ohio – Experimental musician and songwriter Scott Walker has died at the age of 76.

His death was announced by his label, 4AD.

“For half a century, the genius of the man born Noel Scott Engel has enriched the lives of thousands,” a statement read.

The cause of death has not been announced.

Walker was born in Hamilton, Ohio as Noel Scott Engel.

He was one-third of The Walker Brothers, who had hits in the 1960s.

8th December 1966: American pop group The Walker Brothers at the London Palladium to rehearse the song they will be singing at ITV’s Royal Gala charity event. From left to right – John, Scott and Gary. (Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images)

Scott later became a solo artist, producer and composer.

