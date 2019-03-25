Ohio native Scott Walker of the Walker Brothers dies at 76

HAMILTON, Ohio – Experimental musician and songwriter Scott Walker has died at the age of 76.
His death was announced by his label, 4AD.
“For half a century, the genius of the man born Noel Scott Engel has enriched the lives of thousands,” a statement read.
The cause of death has not been announced.
Walker was born in Hamilton, Ohio as Noel Scott Engel.
He was one-third of The Walker Brothers, who had hits in the 1960s.
Scott later became a solo artist, producer and composer.
