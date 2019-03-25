Odell Beckham Jr. is already in sync with Baker Mayfield

CLEVELAND, Ohio – We haven’t heard much from Odell Beckham Jr. since the star receiver officially joined the Cleveland Browns, but he’s already in-tune with his team.

“I woke up feeling dangerous,” he wrote in a tweet Sunday.

This line, of course, references a post-game press conference after the Browns beat the Atlanta Falcons in November.

Baker Mayfield told reporters, “When I woke up this morning, I was feeling pretty dangerous. I just woke up feeling really dangerous.”

“Feeling dangerous” became an unofficial Cleveland motto after the statement.

Looks like the Browns will be feeling plenty dangerous when the season begins.

