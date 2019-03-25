Newtown police say man who lost daughter in Sandy Hook shooting has taken his life

NEWTOWN, Connecticut – Police in Newtown are investigating the death of Jeremy Richman, 49.

Police say the death appears to be a suicide.

His body was found at the Edmond Town Hall Monday around 7 a.m.

Richman founded The Avielle Foundation in honor of his daughter, Avielle Richman.

She was one of 20 elementary students killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

If you or someone you know needs to talk to someone, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

