New video shows how woman endangered lives during wild chase on I-77 in rush hour traffic

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- Newly-released video shows how a woman endangered the lives of police officers and innocent drivers when she led police on a wild chase.

It was chaos on I-77 during rush hour on Friday when the woman, driving a minivan, slammed into three police vehicles that had boxed her in, after she refused to stop for a trooper, who tried to pull her over for fictitious plates and tinted windows.

Newburgh Heights police officers tried to assist the highway patrol by blocking the path of the minivan, but when they moved in to arrest the driver, she nearly ran over one of the officers and crashed into two police cruisers and a highway patrol SUV, before speeding away.

The chase came to an end when a trooper used his vehicle to force the minivan off the road and it crashed into a utility pole.

After the woman was pulled from the wreckage and handcuffed, she revealed why she rammed into the police cruisers and made a run for it: "What are you doing? I was on my way to work. Do you have any idea what you just did? Yes, sir. Obviously you don’t."

"She’s late for work; well, she’s really late now, you know, and it didn’t have to be that way," said Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy.

Charges are now pending against the driver. Among the charges she could face: felonious assault on a police officer for ramming into their police cruisers.

