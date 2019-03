Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With all the articles out there on health and wellness, it is hard to figure out what is the truth.

Dr. Marc Gillinov, cardiac surgeon, with the Cleveland Clinic is helping guide you to the best decisions for your overall wellbeing by separating fact from fiction.

Today we are asking, myth or fact: Cracking your knuckles can lead to arthritis.

What do you think? Cast your vote in the poll question below. We will reveal the correct answer tonight at 4 p.m.

