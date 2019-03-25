Metal in meat prompts recall of nearly 3,000 pounds of sausage

North Country Smokehouse is recalling a total of 2,686 pounds of sausage products because they might be contaminated with metal.

The problem was discovered March 18 through a FSIS inspection. The sausage products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

According to a release on the USDA website, the contaminated sausage items were produced on Feb. 7 and 8, and display the below label information:

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE ORIGINAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.” 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE *NATURAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 04/23/19.” 1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “KILCHURN ESTATE® SMOKED KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.”

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 5390A” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to a release.

There have been no reports of injuries or illnesses.

If you have questions about this recall, you can contact North Country Smokehouse at 603-543-0234 ext. 207. For more information, visit the USDA website here.