March 25, 2019: Cleveland Cuisine RT
Here is the list of places featured on today’s Cleveland Cuisine Road Trip.
Balance Pan Asian Grille
515 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44114
216.523.1111
https://balancegrille.com/
Boss ChickNBeer
120 Front Street
Berea, Ohio 44017
440.532.7660
www.bosschicknbeer.com
Capo Steaks
10509 St Clair Ave
Cleveland, OH 44108
216.721.3219
www.facebook.com/CapoSteaks/
Crepe Break
4593 Belden Village St NW
Canton, OH 44718
330.491.9218
https://crepebreak.com/
Ohio City Galley
1400 W 25th St
Cleveland, OH 44113
216.525.9933
www.ohiocitygalley.org
Fired Up Taco
10917 Prospect Rd
Strongsville, OH 44149
440.879.1458
www.facebook.com/fireduptacos
https://fireduptacos.com/
Sainato’s at Rivergate
1852 Columbus Rd
Cleveland, OH 44113
216.722.4400
www.sainatosatrivergate.com
Café Arnone
2840 W Market St
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330.615.6206
www.cafearnone.com
Lox, Stock and Brisket
13892 Cedar Rd
University Heights, OH 44118
216.271.8175
www.loxstockandbrisket.com
Brew & Stew
630 Broadway Ave
Lorain, OH 44052
440.434.2009
www.facebook.com/thebrewandstew
Lockport Brewery
10891 OH-212
Bolivar, OH 44612
330.874.6037
www.lockportbeer.com
Hot Grillz Diner
7188 Northfield Rd
Walton Hills, OH 44056
440.658.9666
www.hotgrillzdiner.com
1815 Tavern
170 S Chillicothe Rd
Aurora, OH 44202
330.954.8472
http://1815tavern.com/