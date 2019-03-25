× March 25, 2019: Cleveland Cuisine RT

Here is the list of places featured on today’s Cleveland Cuisine Road Trip.

Balance Pan Asian Grille

515 Euclid Ave

Cleveland, OH 44114

216.523.1111

https://balancegrille.com/



Boss ChickNBeer

120 Front Street

Berea, Ohio 44017

440.532.7660

www.bosschicknbeer.com



Capo Steaks

10509 St Clair Ave

Cleveland, OH 44108

216.721.3219

www.facebook.com/CapoSteaks/



Crepe Break

4593 Belden Village St NW

Canton, OH 44718

330.491.9218

https://crepebreak.com/



Ohio City Galley

1400 W 25th St

Cleveland, OH 44113

216.525.9933

www.ohiocitygalley.org



Fired Up Taco

10917 Prospect Rd

Strongsville, OH 44149

440.879.1458

www.facebook.com/fireduptacos

https://fireduptacos.com/



Sainato’s at Rivergate

1852 Columbus Rd

Cleveland, OH 44113

216.722.4400

www.sainatosatrivergate.com



Café Arnone

2840 W Market St

Fairlawn, OH 44333

330.615.6206

www.cafearnone.com



Lox, Stock and Brisket

13892 Cedar Rd

University Heights, OH 44118

216.271.8175

www.loxstockandbrisket.com



Brew & Stew

630 Broadway Ave

Lorain, OH 44052

440.434.2009

www.facebook.com/thebrewandstew



Lockport Brewery

10891 OH-212

Bolivar, OH 44612

330.874.6037

www.lockportbeer.com



Hot Grillz Diner

7188 Northfield Rd

Walton Hills, OH 44056

440.658.9666

www.hotgrillzdiner.com



1815 Tavern

170 S Chillicothe Rd

Aurora, OH 44202

330.954.8472

http://1815tavern.com/



