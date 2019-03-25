Men with outstanding warrants arrested after crashing car into home on Cleveland’s west side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Two men are under arrest after crashing a car into a home and taking off from the scene Monday morning.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Cleveland police and fire were called to a home on West 134th Street for reports of a car into a home.

Cleveland Fire spokesperson, Mike Norman, told FOX 8 News the car went into the front steps, under the porch and into the basement.

Cleveland police say the driver was speeding and lost control.

The driver and another person took off from the scene. Police say the homeowner chased after the suspects; they were quickly caught by authorities.

No injuries were reported.

Cleveland police said the two men had outstanding warrants against them and were arrested.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.