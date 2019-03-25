Men with outstanding warrants arrested after crashing car into home on Cleveland’s west side

Posted 2:41 pm, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 03:13PM, March 25, 2019

CLEVELAND-Two men are under arrest after crashing a car into a home and taking off from the scene Monday morning.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Cleveland police and fire were called to a home on West 134th Street for reports of a car into a home.

Cleveland Fire spokesperson, Mike Norman, told FOX 8 News the car went into the front steps, under the porch and into the basement.

Cleveland police say the driver was speeding and lost control.

The driver and another person took off from the scene. Police say the homeowner chased after the suspects; they were quickly caught by authorities.

No injuries were reported.

Cleveland police said the two men had outstanding warrants against them and were arrested.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 41.452369 by -81.783441.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.