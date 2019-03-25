School closings

Man says former supervisor bullied him with flatulence, files $1.8 million lawsuit

Posted 6:35 am, March 25, 2019, by

MELBOURNE, Austrlia – The Court of Appeal in Australia will take a look at a lawsuit Monday that claims a supervisor bullied a man with his flatulence.

David Hingst, 56, is an engineer.

“I would be sitting with my face to the wall and he would come into the room, which was small and had no windows,” Hingst told the Australian Associated Press.

“He would fart behind me and walk away. He would do this five or six times a day.”

“He thrusted his bum at me while he’s at work,” Hingst told a panel of judges in a previous claim that was dismissed.

Hingst filed an appeal after the case was thrown out.

Hingst said the flatulence caused him “severe stress.”

The Court of Appeal judges will deliver a ruling on the appeal on Friday.

