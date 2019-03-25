Jon Bon Jovi cruise has guests getting star treatment from singer

Posted 9:14 pm, March 25, 2019, by

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 01: Jon Bon Jovi performs during the Bon Jovi This House Is Not For Sale Tour 2108, at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 1, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fla. — How would you like to set sail with Jon Bon Jovi?

The “Runaway to Paradise with Jon Bon Jovi” cruise is from April 12-16.

According to the website where you can book your reservation, “Cruise the Caribbean with 2,200 fellow runaways for four days of non-stop action as we board the Norwegian Jade and make our way from Miami to the crystal-clear waters of Nassau, Bahamas to meet up with Jon.”

The 57-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer will reportedly take the stage by night on the ship, where fans will get a full rock show from him and the 11-piece Kings of Suburbia.

The website also says he will perform a Q&A acoustic storyteller set where fans can ask the questions and he’ll give the answers.  And, according to the website, everyone will get an event poster autographed by Jon.

Jon Bon Jovi will be the headlining act, but he will also be joined by Collective Soul, Tonic, and more.

**CLICK HERE for more information**

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.