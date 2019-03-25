× Jon Bon Jovi cruise has guests getting star treatment from singer

MIAMI, Fla. — How would you like to set sail with Jon Bon Jovi?

The “Runaway to Paradise with Jon Bon Jovi” cruise is from April 12-16.

According to the website where you can book your reservation, “Cruise the Caribbean with 2,200 fellow runaways for four days of non-stop action as we board the Norwegian Jade and make our way from Miami to the crystal-clear waters of Nassau, Bahamas to meet up with Jon.”

The 57-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer will reportedly take the stage by night on the ship, where fans will get a full rock show from him and the 11-piece Kings of Suburbia.

The website also says he will perform a Q&A acoustic storyteller set where fans can ask the questions and he’ll give the answers. And, according to the website, everyone will get an event poster autographed by Jon.

Jon Bon Jovi will be the headlining act, but he will also be joined by Collective Soul, Tonic, and more.

**CLICK HERE for more information**