Fox 8 Jukebox: OMG the Moon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Formerly known as 'Wildflowers', OMG the Moon debuted their new name and original music on Fox 8 News in the Morning. The Cleveland based band creates music with a pop rock and modern blues feel. In mid-April OMG the Moon releases a new single 'Dream On' on all music sharing platforms.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video