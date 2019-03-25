Fox 8 Jukebox: OMG the Moon

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Formerly known as 'Wildflowers', OMG the Moon debuted their new name and original music on Fox 8 News in the Morning. The Cleveland based band creates music with a pop rock and modern blues feel. In mid-April OMG the Moon releases a new single 'Dream On' on all music sharing platforms.

