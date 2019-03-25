× Eastlake man charged with assault for stopping alleged child sex abuse will face judge next week

EASTLAKE, Ohio – A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 2 for Richard Adams, 20.

Adams was arrested for assaulting a 17-year-old he says he caught sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy.

Police arrested Adams and the teen on March 21 at Adams’ Eastlake home.

Adams says he walked out of the laundry room and witnessed the child being molested.

Adams said he pushed the teen off of the child, screamed for someone else in the house to call police and then assaulted the 17-year-old.

“I kinda blacked out,” Adams said. “I saw a 17-year-old molesting a 5-year-old. I wanted to help the young boy and that was all I was thinking about was getting it stopped.”

Adams posted bond on a charge of assault.

His uncle has started a GoFundMe to help with legal bills as well as a petition asking to have the charges dismissed.

Eastlake police say the matter is still under investigation and they are not able to discuss it at this time.

“The officers came in at the aftermath of a felonious assault, the injuries that were caused rose to that level and we don’t get to pick and choose what we agree, disagree, I mean, we take the facts as they are presented,” said Eastlake police Chief Larry Reik.