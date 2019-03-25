Do you recognize him? Authorities looking for Solon bank robbery suspect

SOLON, Ohio — Authorities are looking for a man accused of robbing Key Bank on Miles Road in Solon on Monday at around 4 p.m.

Police say the man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, passed a note to the teller, demanding money.

No weapon was seen and no one was injured.

The suspect was described as about 5’6″ and 180-190 lbs.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen walking toward Miles Market.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 216-522-1400, or the Solon Police Department Detective Bureau (Detective Hofman) at 440-337-1465.