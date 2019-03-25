× Congrats! Cleveland Clinic named second best hospital in the world

CLEVELAND-A well deserved honor for the Cleveland Clinic, who was recently named the second best hospital in the world according to Newsweek Magazine.

The hospitals who made their list are shaping the future of medicine while providing exceptional patient care.

Newsweek stated in their article, they partnered with Statista Inc., a global market research and consumer data company, to come up with their list.

The Cleveland Clinic was recognized for being the hospital for the world’s first total facial transplant. Over 7.6 million patients have visited the Cleveland Clinic hospitals across the world since 2017.

The hospitals on the list are considered world leaders in health care according to Newsweek and the Statista’s panel of doctors, medical professionals, and administrators.

Here is the list:

1. The Mayo Clinic

2: Cleveland Clinic

3. Singapore General Hospital

4. Johns Hopkins Hospital

5. Charité

6. Massachusetts General Hospital

7. Toronto General Hospital

8. University of Tokyo Hospital

9. Lausanne University Hospital

10. Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer