Company receives key approval for wind turbines on Lake Erie near downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A wind energy project proposed off the coast of downtown Cleveland has received a key approval on the way to getting turbines installed

The Icebreaker Wind project received approval of a construction permit from the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Army Corps oversees the Rivers and Harbors and the Clean Water Act.

“The issuance of the permit represents a big step forward for this thoroughly reviewed project,” said Lorry Wagner, President of the Cleveland-based Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation, which is developing Icebreaker Wind.

“It would put Cleveland on the international map as being a progressive leader in clean energy and it would lead to Ohio becoming a participant in the booming $50 billion U.S. Offshore Wind industry.” This project represents the first step toward realizing the substantial potential of making our region a national hub for wind energy.”

Some state approval is still needed.

The wind farm would go up eight miles off the coast of downtown Cleveland, off the Port of Cleveland. (Map of the location included in photo gallery below.)

The wind farm would consist of 6 turbines.

Construction could start as early as 2021.

The company reports the project would have a minimal visual impact. (Photos of their renderings in the photo gallery below.)

The company says the 6-turbine wind farm would create a minimum of 500 jobs and power 7,000 homes.