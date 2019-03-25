× Coming to Cleveland: See RuPaul’s Drag Race Tour at Agora Theater

CLEVELAND-You better ‘work!’ RuPaul is bringing his ‘Werq The World Tour’ to Agora Theater this fall.

Michelle Visage, is on a mission to save the universe with the help of her intergalactic queens which include, Aquaria, Kameron Michaels, Asia O’Hara, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls and the queens from VHI’s RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 on VHI.

On the reality-competition show, RuPaul plays three roles, host, judge and Mr.RuPaul, a mentor to nine contestants who compete to become America’s next “Drag Queen Superstar.”

The tour officially kicks off April 1 in Madrid and will be here at the Agora Theater Monday, October 14 at 8:00 p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $52.00 They officially go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m.

**Click here for ticket information**