Attention, couples! First adult-only, all-inclusive resort opens in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. — Attention, couples: Have you been thinking about a getaway from the kiddos?

A resort says it’s the first adult-only, all-inclusive spot in the Florida Keys.

Bungalows Key Largo describes itself as an island oasis for downtime and disconnecting. It says it’s “built for couples who believe that time spent together is the greatest luxury of all.”

According to PEOPLE, the hotel features 135 private villas and is located on 12 acres of oceanfront property with no guests under 21 years old; also, in each of the suites, guests will have a big soaking tub and a garden shower outdoors.

Some of the highlights listed on the resort’s website include sun-bathed oceanfront infinity pool, Zen garden spa, Zen pool, and complimentary water sports.

Dining options are reportedly included in the price and there are several to choose from including the day’s fresh catch, Mexican cuisine or casual cuisine throughout the day.

The hotel’s website lists (for a limited time) prices starting at $399 per person per night.

**Read much more, here**