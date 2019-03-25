× Ashland police: Complaint leads to drug arrest after marijuana, THC cartridges, MDMA found in home

ASHLAND, Ohio — Ashland police on Monday released information about a drug-related arrest following a complaint.

According to a press release, Devin Hayes, 21, of Ashland, was arrested on March 19 after Ashland police detectives executed a search warrant at his E. 3rd St. home and recovered more than two pounds of marijuana, several suspected marijuana brownies, suspected MDMA (Molly), suspected cocaine, suspected THC dabs, several suspected THC oil cartridges and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Police say the estimated street value of the the suspected “high grade” marijuana, THC cartridges and MDMA was over $16,000.

Ashland police also note the suspected THC oil cartridges had colorful designs and came in fruity flavors. Police say that has been found to be appealing to younger customers, as the oil can be smoked through a vape pen.

Hayes was charged with possession of marijuana (F-3). Police say the case is being forwarded to the Ashland County Prosecutor’s Office for review of possible additional charges.

Residents who may have information about suspected criminal activity can call the confidential tip-line at 419-289-COPS (2677).