MCDONOUGH, Georgia – Police in McDonough, Georgia need help finding a 16-year-old girl.

According the McDonough Police Department, Kayla McKnight was last seen wearing a McDonald’s uniform. That’s a gray, polo shirt and black pants.

It’s been several days since she was last seen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

Other missing cases here.