CLEVELAND– Freddie Kitchens coined the Cleveland Browns unofficial slogan when he said, “If you don’t wear brown and orange, you don’t matter” during his introductory news conference in January.

So when he came up to a young fan, sporting his Browns hoodie, he had a message:

“You matter, you’re wearing brown and orange,” Kitchens wrote before signing a hat and handing it over to the boy.

The kid’s dad posted photos from the encounter on Twitter on Friday.

Classy move from @Browns HC Freddie Kitchens. Came up to my son at the airport and thanked him for wearing the brown and orange, gave him a signed hat. Made his year #BrownsFanForLife pic.twitter.com/h3ceYPR6pG — Nick Arndt (@Nick_Arndt) March 22, 2019

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here