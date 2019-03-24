Live video: Vigil marks six years since murder of Aliza Sherman

CLEVELAND– It’s been six years since Aliza Sherman was brutally murdered in downtown Cleveland.

The 52-year-old Cleveland Clinic nurse was leaving her attorney’s office when she was stabbed 11 times near the Galleria on March 24, 2013. Investigators said nothing was taken from her.

Sherman was in the middle of a divorce at the time of her death and proceedings were scheduled to begin the next day. Her attorney Gregory Moore pleaded guilty to one count of falsification for giving investigators inaccurate information on the day of the murder.

Surveillance video was released of a suspect fleeing the scene, but investigators were unable to determine the person’s gender or race.

Anyone with tips should call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 or go to 25crime.com

