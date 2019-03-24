Two killed in three-car crash in Lorain County; Alcohol suspected

EATON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lorain County Saturday night.

It happened on state Route 82 in Eaton Township at about 11 p.m.

Richard L. Dublin, 48, of Cleveland, was driving eastbound, tried to pass a Honda CR-V and hit a Kia Soul head on, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Dublin’s car went airborne and struck the CR-V. The Honda and the Kia hit guardrails.

Dublin, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Troopers said alcohol use is suspected.

The driver of the Kia, identified as Oscar Deleon, of Lorain, also died.

The two people in the CR-V were injured and taken to area hospitals.