‘This is a first for us’: Deputies find stolen hot air balloon from Indiana at festival in Florida

Posted 11:53 pm, March 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:01AM, March 25, 2019

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office made an unusual bust recently.

They were tipped off about a stolen hot air balloon from Bloomington, Indiana being spotted at the Villages Hot Air Balloon Festival.

The sheriff’s office wrote about the case on Facebook and said this has never happened in their 175 years of existence.

They were able to recover the balloon and said the owner is eager to get it back.

Deputies joked that they now wonder what kind of call they’ll get next.

