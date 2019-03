No one matched all the numbers in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The numbers were 24, 25, 52, 60, 66 and the Powerball was 05.

The jackpot has now hit $750 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday, March 27.

The cash payout is $465 million.

Tickets are $2 a piece.

The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.