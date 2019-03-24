Mother’s boyfriend named suspect in disappearance of missing 8-month-old

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Police in Indianapolis have pinpointed the last time 8-month-old Amiah Robertson was seen alive.

Police say March 9, Amiah was with Robert Lyons, 20.

According to police, Lyons told the child’s mother, Amber Robertson, Amiah was with the babysitter.

The babysitter told police she did not have the child.

Although the child was last seen March 9, the child was not reported missing until March 16.

Police say this is now a homicide investigation.

Detectives say they have gathered evidence related to Amiah’s disappearance.

They are asking for the public’s help because they say they’ve received very few tips.

Detectives are urging anyone with information on Lyons movements between 03/09/2019 and 03/16/2019, while he was driving a 1996 Maroon Isuzu Rodeo SUV in poor condition, between 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., to call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317)327-3475.

Other missing cases here.