Man working as Uber driver to earn extra money for daughter's birthday in coma after shooting

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio police have arrested two suspects in connection with the robbery and shooting of an Uber driver.

Kim Troy Williams was driving for Uber to earn extra money for his daughter’s birthday party, according to a GoFundMe account started for him.

Police say he picked up two passengers Thursday morning.

According to police, the men shot him twice in the abdomen and took everything he had.





Police arrested Jesus Luna, 18 and Joe Gover, 25.

Williams is in a medically induced coma and has had multiple surgeries since the shooting.