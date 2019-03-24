× Man tells Cleveland police his girlfriend was abducted at gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are sorting through the details of a missing person and abduction report.

Police say they were flagged down around 3 a.m. by a man at Woodhill Rd. and Woodland Ave.

According to the police report, the man told police his girlfriend Christine McKeever, 24, was talking to someone at a gas station on W. 140th Street around 1:30 a.m. when he saw a man get out of a car and throw her inside and drive away.

The man was unable to tell police the make or model of the vehicle or what gas station this happened at.

The man told police he saw all of this happen from his rearview mirror and that he was going to chase the car, but he lost sight of it by the time he started his vehicle.

According to the police report, the man went to his girlfriend’s house to see if she was there, and then flagged down police when she wasn’t home.

Police are checking surveillance cameras in the area.