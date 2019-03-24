Man tells Cleveland police his girlfriend was abducted at gas station

Posted 12:42 pm, March 24, 2019, by

Christine McKeever, Courtesy: Cleveland Police

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are sorting through the details of a missing person and abduction report.

Police say they were flagged down around 3 a.m. by a man at Woodhill Rd. and Woodland Ave.

According to the police report, the man told police his girlfriend Christine McKeever, 24, was talking to someone at a gas station on W. 140th Street around 1:30 a.m. when he saw a man get out of a car and throw her inside and drive away.

The man was unable to tell police the make or model of the vehicle or what gas station this happened at.

The man told police he saw all of this happen from his rearview mirror and that he was going to chase the car, but he lost sight of it by the time he started his vehicle.

According to the police report, the man went to his girlfriend’s house to see if she was there, and then flagged down police when she wasn’t home.

Police are checking surveillance cameras in the area.

Google Map for coordinates 41.499320 by -81.694361.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.