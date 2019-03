POWHATAN, Virginia – The sheriff’s office in Powhatan, Virginia is praising its K-9 Bane.

The K-9 was called in for help to find two missing 8-year-olds.

The sheriff says neither neighbors nor deputies had found the kids and they were losing daylight Saturday.

K-9 Bane got on the scene and found them in 15 minutes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Good job, K-9 Bane!