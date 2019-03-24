× Indians signed infielder Brad Miller, put pitcher Danny Salazar on injured list

GOODYEAR, Ariz.– The Cleveland Indians signed infielder Brad Miller, the team announced on Sunday.

Miller, 29, has played with the Mariners and Rays. The Rays designated him for assignment in July and he signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers last month. He has a career batting average of .239.

“I’m happy to be over here in a really good spot on a really good team,” Miller said.

The Tribe also placed pitcher Danny Salazar on the 60-day injured list.

