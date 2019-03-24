Indians signed infielder Brad Miller, put pitcher Danny Salazar on injured list

Adam Eaton #2 of the Washington Nationals is tagged out at second base by Brad Miller #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a game at Miller Park on July 24, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GOODYEAR, Ariz.– The Cleveland Indians signed infielder Brad Miller, the team announced on Sunday.

Miller, 29, has played with the Mariners and Rays. The Rays designated him for assignment in July and he signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers last month. He has a career batting average of .239.

“I’m happy to be over here in a really good spot on a really good team,” Miller said.

The Tribe also placed pitcher Danny Salazar on the 60-day injured list.

