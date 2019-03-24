× Indians’ Jose Ramirez leaves game with knee injury

GOODYEAR, Ariz.– Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez left Sunday’s Cactus League game with a contusion to his left knee.

The two-time MLB All-Star fouled a ball off the inside of his knee as the Tribe played the White Sox. He was carted off the field. Ramirez will undergo X-rays.

The Indians are already set to begin the season without Francisco Lindor and Bradley Zimmer, who are on the 10-day injured list and Jason Kipnis, who is dealing with a calf strain.

Opening Day for Cleveland is Thursday in Minnesota with the home opener on April against the White Sox.

