Forecast: Wintry mix possible Monday; Warm-up coming later this week

There is still a warm-up coming later in the week, but first we start the week off cold. Spotty showers are creeping there way into Northeast Ohio, becoming more scattered overnight. The risk of rain mainly in our southern communities. A wintry mix is possible early Monday morning as the showers taper.

Colder air returns to our area to start the week. Those in our northern communities will not even make it out of the 30’s, whereas our southern communities will with temperatures in the mid 40’s.

A nice quiet week ahead with high pressure moving in and a warm-up on the way starting Thursday.

Another sign of spring, Indians Home Opener a week from Monday. Right now, it’s looking on the cool side, dry and some clouds.

Here is your 8-day forecast: