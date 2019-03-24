Deputies: Florida couple forgot they left toddler at the park

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida – Deputies in Palm Beach County, Florida say they have arrested the parents of a toddler found walking at a park alone Saturday.

The sheriff’s office had posted pictures of the girl on the station Facebook page, in hopes someone would know who she was.

Deputies say the parents called 911 to report the child missing after the toddler had been gone for 14 hours.

Deputies say the Department of Children and Families went to the home and removed 7 other children.

Both face charges of child neglect.