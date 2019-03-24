Live coverage: Robert Mueller report summary expected soon

WASHINGTON— Congress has been told to expect a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation Sunday afternoon, according to two people familiar with Justice Department’s plans. The report is expected to reveal for the first time the main findings of Mueller’s nearly two-year probe into President Donald Trump and Russian efforts to elect him.

Attorney General William Barr has spent the weekend combing through Mueller’s report, which he received Friday, deciding how much of it Congress and the public will see. Democrats are pressing for full disclosure of Mueller’s report and vowing to use subpoena powers and other legal means if necessary to get it.

Mueller’s investigation is known to have concluded without a recommendation for further indictments after having snared nearly three dozen people, senior Trump campaign operatives among them. The probe illuminated Russia’s assault on the American political system, painted the Trump campaign as eager to exploit the release of hacked Democratic emails to hurt Democrat Hillary Clinton and exposed lies by Trump aides aimed at covering up their Russia-related contacts.