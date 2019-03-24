× Community remembers employee fatally stabbed at Cleveland tavern

CLEVELAND– Family and friends gathered at the Academy Tavern to remember 23-year-old Mike Reese.

Reese was an employee at the bar and restaurant, located at Larchmere Boulevard and East 128th Street in Cleveland. The Cleveland Division of Police said he and the two suspects were working in the kitchen Saturday night when there was an argument. Reese was stabbed and taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“I just want to say this is the most senseless thing I have ever witnessed in my life. My son was a very good young man,” said Pamela Woodall, Reese’s mother. “He wouldn’t hurt a soul. He wouldn’t kill a fly.”

She described her son as loving and caring. He was a musician who loved to cook and was dedicated to his job. Woodall said customers enjoyed seeing him because he could have a conversation with anyone.

In front of the tavern, mourners lit candles and wrote his name on the sidewalk.

“The problem with young men today, the knives, the guns. It’s just senseless,” Woodall said.

